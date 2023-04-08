Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $691,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $369.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

