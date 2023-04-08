Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $719,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $282.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

