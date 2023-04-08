Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 331.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $209.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

