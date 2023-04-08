Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $47.63 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

