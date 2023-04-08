Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 2,654 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

