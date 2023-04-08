Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 3,683 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1,832.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

CL stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

