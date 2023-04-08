Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $116,429,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

