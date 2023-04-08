Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 370 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

IDXX opened at $472.52 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $554.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

