Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

