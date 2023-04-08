Bank of America Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.70 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

