Barclays Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,890

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,060.00.
Diageo stock opened at $185.36 on Thursday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
