Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned L. Sherwood Buys 201,505 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 201,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $550,108.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,944.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

