Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

