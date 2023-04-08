B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Up 2.3%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 94,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,177,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -506.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in B&G Foods by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 348.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1,675.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.