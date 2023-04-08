Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Price Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bio-Path

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.