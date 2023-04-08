Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $466.24 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $607.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

