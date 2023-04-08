BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCAB. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other BioAtla news, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,595.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.23. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

