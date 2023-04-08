Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2,209.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,455,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,931,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $286.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

