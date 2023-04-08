Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BMEA has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.17.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $36.68.

Insider Activity at Biomea Fusion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

In other news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

