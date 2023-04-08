Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 1,900 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $13,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,172,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,535,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $68,385.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $17,475.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $15,290.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,944.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $6,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $10,400.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $14,513.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $14,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $23,188.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PRT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

