Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.56.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Insider Transactions at Boot Barn
In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Boot Barn Trading Down 1.5 %
Boot Barn stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.75.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
