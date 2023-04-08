Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

