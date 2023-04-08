Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Jack R. Lazar Sells 5,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.20, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

