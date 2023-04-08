Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCLI. Maxim Group increased their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
