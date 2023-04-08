Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCLI. Maxim Group increased their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $103.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

