BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $1,315,200.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $568,934.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

