Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) versus The Competition Critical Review

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -38.53% N/A -25.12% Bright Mountain Media Competitors -15.72% -7.94% -0.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million -$8.13 million -2.20 Bright Mountain Media Competitors $2.12 billion $176.25 million 21.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bright Mountain Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.29, indicating that its share price is 8,329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s peers have a beta of 2.45, indicating that their average share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Mountain Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media Competitors 221 1439 2559 83 2.58

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media peers beat Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.