Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) versus The Competition Critical Review

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bright Mountain Media
|-38.53%
|N/A
|-25.12%
|Bright Mountain Media Competitors
|-15.72%
|-7.94%
|-0.01%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bright Mountain Media
|$19.58 million
|-$8.13 million
|-2.20
|Bright Mountain Media Competitors
|$2.12 billion
|$176.25 million
|21.12
Institutional and Insider Ownership
47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.29, indicating that its share price is 8,329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s peers have a beta of 2.45, indicating that their average share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Mountain Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bright Mountain Media
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bright Mountain Media Competitors
|221
|1439
|2559
|83
|2.58
As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Bright Mountain Media peers beat Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Bright Mountain Media Company Profile
Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.