Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Cut by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.