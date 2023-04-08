Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) PT at $259.44

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $215.06 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.04.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after buying an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

