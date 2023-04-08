Brokerages Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target at $19.51

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,381,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,600,000 after buying an additional 7,112,598 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,188,000 after buying an additional 4,391,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,168,000 after buying an additional 3,803,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

