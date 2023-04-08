Brokerages Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 2.51. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -935.71%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Stories

