Brokerages Set DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Price Target at $144.00

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

DSRLF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

DiaSorin Price Performance

DiaSorin stock opened at $111.33 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $152.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

