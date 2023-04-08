Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $69.40

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHC. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

