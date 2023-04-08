Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $39.47

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 42,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.