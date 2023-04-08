Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT at $632.62

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $632.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after acquiring an additional 556,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,755,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,386,000 after purchasing an additional 269,691 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

