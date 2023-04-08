Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $302.63

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.29.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $234.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $282.31.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,619 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,215 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.