Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $24.33

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

