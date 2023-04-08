Brokerages Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) PT at $26.20

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

MYGN opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,433 shares of company stock valued at $351,429. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

