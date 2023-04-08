Brokerages Set Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) PT at $33.25

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Pareto Securities raised Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $1.91 on Monday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

