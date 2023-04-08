Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $4.85 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.