Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Columbia Banking System Stock Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
