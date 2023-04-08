Brokers Issue Forecasts for LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LINKBANCORP’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 1.5 %

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

LNKB opened at $6.63 on Thursday. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David H. Koppenhaver purchased 102,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $800,022.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

See Also

