Brokers Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ FY2024 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Rogers Communications ( TSE:RCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Featured Stories

