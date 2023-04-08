Brokers Set Expectations for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FL opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 251,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.