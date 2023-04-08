Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 2,332 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Brooge Energy Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.