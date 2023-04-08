Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,298 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 209,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

