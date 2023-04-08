BRP Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.

BRP Trading Up 0.5 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in BRP by 17.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in BRP by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 111.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $5,198,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 59.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

