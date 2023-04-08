Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $235.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $193.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Articles

