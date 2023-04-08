Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. American National Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $208.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $214.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $60,716,831 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

