Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $208.52 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $60,716,831 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems



Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

