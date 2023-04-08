Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Qorvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 118.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

